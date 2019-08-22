Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian jokes about struggle of taking a photo with all 4 kids

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:10 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): How difficult is it to get a decent family picture that you can share on social media? Very tough, right? Well, you might relate to the struggle of reality star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.
The 'KKW' Beauty founder took to Instagram to post about her Bahamas trip with her children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Making her adorable post even more special? It marked the first time she shared a photo with all four kids.
Along with posting the beyond adorable picture, she also joked about the struggle of posing with her four kids, calling it an "almost impossible" task.
"Bahamas Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible," she captioned the post.

However, despite all the struggle, the family pulled off a beautiful seaside snap and looked super cute in the picture. The picture features the gang seeming more preoccupied with playing in the sand than getting a good shot.
Chicago and North were twinning with their doting mother as they soaked up the sun and played in the sand. The trio donned matching silver swimsuits and accessorised with chic grey scrunchies.
Kardashian's followers expressed concern over the bandage on North's leg in one of the photos.
"What happened to norths leg?" one user wrote in the comments section. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star responded, explaining that the cast was simply a fashion statement chosen by her eldest daughter, saying "she wanted to wear it."
"Nothing lol. She wanted to wear that," she wrote.
Kim and her kids enjoyed the Bahamas trip with her sister Khloe Kardashian and her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:57 IST

