Kim Kardashian, Kanye West land in trouble after uploading video on social media

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were rebuked by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department over a video they uploaded from their new property in the Western state.

The 38-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a video over the weekend of herself and her husband driving in a vehicle alongside American antelope. As they sped down the range, with Kanye at the driving seat, Kim can be heard cautioning him that he's scaring the animals. The antelope seemed upset by their presence and sprinted away from the moving vehicle.

The video caught the attention of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department which told Fox News that it has sent someone to visit the famous couple's ranch to inform its manager about the laws prohibiting the harassment of animals in the state.

According to TMZ, a source close to the couple explained that the video gets ended just before Kanye slowed down to allow the animals ample time to pass safely. The source claimed Kim and Kanye were simply driving along when they encountered the antelope.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department told Fox News that no formal complaint was issued against the famous couple and therefore no further investigation has taken place into the incident. However, they reportedly could have been fined, with USD 435. (ANI)

