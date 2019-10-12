Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian makes funny revelation about her 2019 Met Gala outfit

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:15 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian who is known for her sartorial dressing sense made a funny revelation about 2019 Met Gala outfit which will just leave you in splits.
The 38-year-old star who faced breathing problems in the special corset had to prepare for all contingencies once at the exclusive fashion event, and that included all bodily functions.
Before the major fashion event, the 'Keeping up With the Kardashian' star made a game plan before she was fitted into the silicone Mugler dress because she was concerned about going to the bathroom during the Met Gala.
Since she wore a custom waist-cinching corset and knee-length shapewear beneath the form-fitting dress (which required two people to help her get into!), Kim knew it would be nearly impossible to remove any layer to enable her to use the bathroom throughout the night, reported People magazine.
"If I have to pee, it's a problem. Honestly, if it's an emergency, I think I pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up," Kardashian West said. "I'm not even joking. She can wipe my leg up."
Using the toilet wasn't the only challenge Kardashian West faced with her most recent Met Gala dress but the intricate water droplet beading was also incredibly painful for her to wear throughout the night.
"Not only is this silicone [and] 500 hours of beading and making, but every little piece is itchy on the inside. It's pokey. So it pokes me," she explained. (ANI)

