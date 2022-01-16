Kim Kardashian pens sweetest birthday note for her 'baby girl Chi Chi'

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian marked her daughter Chicago West's fourth birthday with a series of adorable throwback pictures and videos.

Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter, Chicago West, whom she shares with her ex-husband turned four on January 15 and to celebrate the special day, the beauty mogul posted a heart-warming message on Instagram.

The 41-year-old shared a slew of adorable photos and videos of her "baby girl Chi Chi" throughout the years. In one sweet snap, the two could be seen cuddling up for a kiss selfie. In another, Kim and her "mini-me" are wearing matching silver one-piece swimsuits as they enjoy a sunny day on the beach.



"My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess!" Kim captioned the carousel of images.

The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star also added she couldn't wait to celebrate with "all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of."



"You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!," she concluded.

Kim welcomed Chicago back in January 2018, by way of a surrogate. Kim and West are also parents of daughter North West, 8, and sons Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 2. (ANI)

