Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson click pictures with tourist during breakfast date at Beverly Hills hotel

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): A morning drink stop in Los Angeles recently turned out to be a chance encounter with Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson for one lucky tourist.

A Dutch music journalist, who documented his run-in with the couple on social media, told People magazine via Instagram that he ran into the pair at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday during his vacation in LA from Amsterdam.

The journalist explained that he first noticed the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian, while he was having his morning tea and chatting on the phone with his mom at the hotel bar.

"All of the sudden I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson," he recalled to People magazine, adding, "I talked further with my mom and then I thought, 'Who is he talking with?' Because I know the latest dating rumours. And so, it was Kim Kardashian."

Shortly before the encounter, the music journalist said he snapped a few selfies in front of the 41-year-old beauty mogul's SKIMS pop-up store in Beverly Hills.

He said he showed a "stunning" Kardashian West the photos to break the ice, calling their meeting a "coincidence."

"I asked her for a photo. She said, 'Okay, sure,' and I asked Pete to take the photo. So he did. We took two photos," he said, who then asked Davidson for a photo as well. "I told him that people in The Netherlands like him because of SNL, so.. selfie? He took it!"



The journalist later shared his excitement when he posted the shots on his Instagram account, "OMG MAKE ME CRAZY! SITTING RIGHT NEXT TO KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON FOR BREAKFAST!"

"They looked happy, sat close to each other and walked away together," Barewijk also told People magazine of the duo. "It looked like a date to me," he added, saying that the couple stuck around for a few minutes before leaving.

Earlier this week, the pair was spotted grabbing a bite at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. As per photos from the outing, they arrived at the upscale eatery in the Davidson's Lamborghini SUV and were accompanied by a bodyguard.

The 'King of Staten Island' actor appeared to have a love bite on his neck. The duo affectionately left the restaurant hand-in-hand, when Davidson's blemish was photographed.

A source told the outlet that they also arrived at the restaurant holding hands and "were both in a great mood."

Kardashian was first romantically linked to Davidson last month, when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch when she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' on October 9.

Kardashian West shares daughters North, Chicago, and sons Saint West, and Psalm with ex Kanye West, whom she married in May 2014. Since she filed for divorce from the rapper in February, the former couple has focused on co-parenting peacefully.

As for Davidson, in August the comedian had split from 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor after about five months together. He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, and previously dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Cazzie David, according to People magazine. (ANI)

