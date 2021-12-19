Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson spotted on movie date as 'SNL' battles COVID-19

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Pete Davidson skipped out on the 'Saturday Night Live' show to go on a movie date with ladylove Kim Kardashian on Staten Island last night.

As per Page Six, the duo arrived at the theatre at around 7 P.M. on Saturday evening. Reportedly, Scott Disick, Disick's friend Chris Reda and another male friend also joined the comedian and the reality star for the movie night.





Pete was clicked entering a hotel in Manhattan, where Kardashian is currently staying. He arrived there with Disick at around 6 P.M., sparking speculation that he would not be attending rehearsals for 'Saturday Night Live' that usually takes place around 8 P.M., as per Page Six.

For the unversed, as the COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant continue to surge in New York City and throughout the world, makers of 'Saturday Night Live' announced that the show will be filmed without a live audience, and without musical guest Charli XCX.

Additionally, Charli XCX officially bailed on her performance, saying she was "devastated and heartbroken" by the turn of events. (ANI)

