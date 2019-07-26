Kim Kardashian pulled her gold bodysuit during her White House visit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Kim Kardashian who is known for her sartorial dressing sense and over the top do, stole the limelight with her flashy gold bodysuit during her visit to the White House on Thursday.

According to E-News, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star complemented her look with a monochromatic tan coat and matching sandals while arriving at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. with daughter North West and her grandmother MJ Campbell, who just celebrated her 85th birthday.

TMZ reported that the television show host and her family were treated with a private tour of President Donald Trump's private residence, and the outlet suggested that she took a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief to discuss her continued prison reform advocacy efforts.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old star met with inmates at the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility as part of her upcoming Oxygen documentary 'Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.'

The two-hour-long documentary, which does not yet have a premiere date, will follow Kim as she attempts to right the wrongs of the criminal justice system.

After visiting the D.C. Jail on Wednesday, Kim lent her support to the Georgetown Prison Scholars Program, a joint initiative between Georgetown University and the correctional treatment facility to offer educational courses and lecture series to inmates, through Twitter.

It's possible the star also met Trump about rapper A$AP Rocky's imprisonment in Sweden. She along with husband Kanye West have lobbied the White House to intervene in the artist's ongoing legal drama. (ANI)

