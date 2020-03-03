Kim Kardashian reacts to claim that North copied viral star ZaZa at Yeezy show

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 3 (ANI): Mother Kim Kardashian West responded to the accusation that followed her daughter North West's musical performance at the latest Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

On Monday, pop star Kanye West's 6-year-old daughter North West jazzed up the Paris fashion week with an endearing rap item, as she sang along to a musical track while models strutted down the runway, reported People magazine.

However, on social media, many pointed out that North's tune sounded very similar to another viral child sensation, ZaZa.

Hours after the impromptu show, ZaZa's disgruntled parents went on their daughter's official Instagram handle and wrote: "We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don't wanna feel like our daughter's journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED."



The Instagram post compared North's performance and ZaZa's single.

To which Kim responded and said: "We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!"



"Todays performance of North's remix of ZaZa's song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon," Kardashian added.

A few minutes later the proud mom even tweeted and also made sure to give ZaZa credit this time.



"I'm so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa. North hopes you like the remix!!!," read the caption of the post featuring North sharing the same stage with father Kanye. (ANI)







