Kim Kardashian recalls her struggling journey with Psoriasis

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 05:40 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her battle with Psoriasis, a chronic skin condition caused by an overactive immune system and its repercussions.
The 38-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has talked about dealing with psoriasis disease for years which causes red, scaly and often itching or burning patches on the skin.
On the recent episode of the show, Kim learned that she is likely to be suffering from psoriatic arthritis, an inflammatory form of arthritis that causes joint pain and stiffness and affects about 30 per cent of people with psoriasis, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation, reported E-News.
In an essay written on sister Kourtney Kardashian's website 'Poosh' on Thursday, the model wrote that she had her first psoriasis suddenly showed up when she was 25 and said that she has had many more over the years.
"For the past eight years, although the spots are unpredictable, I can always count on my main spot on my right lower leg, which consistently stays flared up," she continued.
"I have learned to live with this spot without using any creams or medication--I just deal. Sometimes I cover it up and sometimes I don't. It doesn't really bother me."
The beauty star also confessed that the disease "got extremely bad" earlier this year, with lesions covering her face and the majority of her body, which led to different symptoms.
"One night, I woke up to use the restroom and I physically couldn't pick up my phone. I thought it was strange but maybe I just slept on my hands weird and I was so tired, I didn't need to be checking my phone at that hour anyway. I fell right back asleep. I woke up that morning and I still couldn't pick up my phone. I was freaking out--I couldn't even pick up a toothbrush, my hands hurt so badly," she wrote.
"As the day went on, I got a bit more movement in my hands, but they really hurt from the inside--I felt it in my bones."
Kim also reports to a rheumatologist that she is suffering from swollen joints, headaches and general fatigue. She tests positive for antibodies linked to lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. After undergoing an ultrasound exam, it is revealed that she has neither disease, but her doctor does tell her that she "probably" has psoriatic arthritis. (ANI)

