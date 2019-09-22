Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian remembers her late father by taking look at old letters, cards

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:43 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): American beauty star Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane and remembered her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr on Friday.
The 38-year-old star shared a series of pictures showcasing some old letters and cards she gave to her father during her childhood days.
"He saved every card I wrote him," the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star captioned one Father's Day card she found from 2002.
Inside the card, the star had written to her father, "I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day!"
She shared another sweet Father's Day letter which she wrote during her elementary school days.
Kim also shared that her father would often leave notes which she still remembers till date.
In one of the letters, she found her father who was "for Uncle Larry's birthday," left a message for his daughter "I have my pager" and "I'll be home around 10 or 11."
"I love you, Daddy," he signed the note.
Kim's father Robert died in 2003 at age 59 from oesophagal cancer, reported PEOPLE.
Kim recently shared that she had an emotional breakdown while remembering her father when she last saw O.J. Simpson, a client and friend of her late father. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 04:34 IST

Google honours mountaineer Junko Tabei with doodle on her 80th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): Google on Sunday honoured Junko Tabei, the first Japanese woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, on her 80th birthday with a cool animated doodle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:39 IST

Taylor Swift cancels Melbourn Cup performance after facing...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): America pop-star Taylor Swift has cancelled her performance at the 2019 Melbourne Cup after receiving backlash from animal rights activists.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:53 IST

Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy'

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): As soon as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' gets selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, wishes from a lot of people from the Bollywood fraternity poured in for the entire team for the feat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:31 IST

Alia Bhatt prays for 'Gully Boy' winning the Oscars!

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Alia Bhatt is overwhelmed and excited as her film 'Gully Boy' has been picked as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:46 IST

It's a proud moment: Ranveer Singh on 'Gully Boy's Oscar entry

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards on Saturday, Ranveer Singh said the moment is a "proud" one for everyone associated with the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:59 IST

Jonathan Cheban admits to liking Tristan Thompson despite...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Even though Tristan Thompson betrayed the Kardashians, close family friend Jonathan Cheban admits to liking his "vibe".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:32 IST

Twitterverse goes gaga as 'Gully Boy' becomes India's Oscar entry

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Gully Boy' was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, netizens praised the film's team on microblogging site Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:03 IST

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are lovey-dovey!

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Actor Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are totally into each other.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:40 IST

B-town extends birthday greetings to Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): As Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older on Saturday, several B-town celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:02 IST

'Gully Boy' becomes India's official entry to Oscars 2020

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 9 next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:01 IST

Renee Zellweger calls Judy Garland her 'childhood hero'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Actor Renee Zellweger who will be seen acing the role of Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic 'Judy' recalled the late actor as her "childhood hero".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:00 IST

Sonakshi Sinha's amusing rejoinder to trollers

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha has been quite a hot topic on Twitter since Friday after she failed to answer a Ramayana-related question on reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Read More
iocl