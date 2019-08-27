Kim Kardashian says she was "embarrassingly obsessed" with fame

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): After more than a decade in the limelight, reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has become one of the most recognisable faces on the planet. But long before all the spotlight, she admitted that she was "obsessed" with becoming famous.

During a candid interview with husband and rapper Kanye West, for the September cover of Vogue Arabia, Kardashian opened up about her experience with fame and fortune, reported E! News.

"Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed," the mother of four said.

"I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted," she added.

However, that doesn't mean she regrets her journey to superstardom. With 16 seasons of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' under her belt, the star has undoubtedly been an open book. The reality star has shared marriages, babies, breakups and messy divorce with the public -- and doesn't regret any of it.

"Even in my darkest of times, I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity," she said.

The reality star added, "I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times."

At the same time, she noted that her fame and fortune do not provide her with any shortcuts to success, especially today as she works hard toward getting her law degree.

"There is a misconception that I don't actually have to study and that I've bought my way into getting a law degree. That's absolutely not true. Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe," the mom of four said.

Interestingly, to close the interview, Kanye asked his wife the controversial question we all want to know -- Is her favorite sister Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner or Kylie Jenner?

"It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out," the beauty mogul revealed.

"I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year. I'm obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I've spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloe--16 and 17 years longer with them. We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloe and I really bonded," she said.

The star is now focusing on prison reform as she is preparing to take the bar exam in 2022, with the ultimate goal of making criminal justice her purpose in life. (ANI)

