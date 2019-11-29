Kim Kardashian shares adorable family pictures on Thanksgiving

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 29(ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian expressed gratitude and shared pictures of her family members to commemorate Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old 'Keeping up with the Kardashian' star shared a series of sweet Instagram pictures, gushing over her brood.

"So Thankful for my babies," Kim wrote alongside a candid snap of baby Psalm looking up at dad Kanye, who is tightly holding on to the 5-month-old baby boy.

Kim followed up the post with another family picture, but this time it was of her posing with her daughters 22-months old Chicago and North, 6, and son Saint, 3.

"So thankful for all of my babies," Kim captioned the post, which is from the Kardashian's 2018 Christmas card.

Khloe Kardashian also raved about being a mother, sharing a photo of herself kissing her daughter True through a glass window, reported People magazine.

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you, Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time! #Thanksgiving #Thankful," 35-year-old Khloe captioned the Instagram post. (ANI)

