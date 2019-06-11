Kim Kardashian shares adorable picture of son Psalm West

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): Kim Kardashian surprised her fans with a close-up shot of her newborn son Psalm West.

According to Fox News, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted a cute picture of her baby on Instagram on Monday.

"Psalm Ye," Kardashian, 38, captioned the sweet picture on Twitter handle, which featured the 1-month-old -- in a white onesie -- sound asleep.



Fans of the star were quick enough to respond on the adorable picture. They started comparing the newest addition with Kim and Kanye's 16-month-old daughter, Chicago.

When the pair welcomed Psalm via surrogate last month, the 'KKW' beauty mogul also mentioned the resemblance between her two little ones.

"He's here and he's perfect! He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," " Kardashian wrote on Twitter at the time.

Fans flooded the post with their comments. One person tweeted: "omg he is Chi's TWIN!!!!!!!"

"So cute that's def Chi's twin," commented another person.

"He looks exactly like Chicago," tweeted one individual.

The couple -- who got hitched in 2014 -- are also parents to North, 5, Saint, 3. (ANI)

