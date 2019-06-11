Psalm West, image courtesy, Instagram
Psalm West, image courtesy, Instagram

Kim Kardashian shares adorable picture of son Psalm West

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:44 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): Kim Kardashian surprised her fans with a close-up shot of her newborn son Psalm West.
According to Fox News, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted a cute picture of her baby on Instagram on Monday.
"Psalm Ye," Kardashian, 38, captioned the sweet picture on Twitter handle, which featured the 1-month-old -- in a white onesie -- sound asleep.

Fans of the star were quick enough to respond on the adorable picture. They started comparing the newest addition with Kim and Kanye's 16-month-old daughter, Chicago.
When the pair welcomed Psalm via surrogate last month, the 'KKW' beauty mogul also mentioned the resemblance between her two little ones.
"He's here and he's perfect! He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," " Kardashian wrote on Twitter at the time.
Fans flooded the post with their comments. One person tweeted: "omg he is Chi's TWIN!!!!!!!"
"So cute that's def Chi's twin," commented another person.
"He looks exactly like Chicago," tweeted one individual.
The couple -- who got hitched in 2014 -- are also parents to North, 5, Saint, 3. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:28 IST

'Marvel's Avengers' video game teaser out!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Marvel Games has finally teased its upcoming action-adventure video game 'Marvel's Avengers'. It comes with a cinematic storyline combined with single-player and co-operative gameplay.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 00:29 IST

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account hacked

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): The Twitter account of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was hacked late on Monday night allegedly by 'pro-Pakistan' Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:01 IST

Prince Philip turns 98, Royal family celebrates

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip turned 98 on Monday and members of the royal family took to social media to pay him tribute.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:59 IST

New poster of 'Frozen 2' released

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): After the trailer release of the musical fantasy 'Frozen 2' in February, Disney has finally dropped a new poster of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:19 IST

Ali Stroker makes history as first person on wheelchair to win Tony Award

Washington DC [USA], June 10 (ANI): Ali Stroker made history by becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:03 IST

'Aaya Na Tu' song from 'Bharat' released

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): After becoming the biggest opener of this year, filmmakers of the just-released Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' have put out another soulful melody from the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:18 IST

Varun Dhawan denies claims on recreating VT station for 'Coolie...

New Delhi (India), Jun 10 (ANI): Varun Dhawan, who is busy shooting for Remo D'Souza directorial 'Street Dancer 3D', on Monday refuted reports claiming that an entire VT station (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station) has been recreated in London for filming 'Coolie No. 1' remake.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:07 IST

Yuvraj an inspiration for millions, says B'wood as cricketer bids adieu

New Delhi (India), Jun 10 (ANI): Members of the film fraternity on Monday lauded Yuvraj Singh's extraordinary career as the cricketer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:41 IST

Shraddha unveils new poster of 'Saaho'

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor dropped yet another power-packed poster from her upcoming flick 'Saaho' on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:19 IST

Anil Kapoor sweats it out prepping for 'Malang'

New Delhi (India), Jun 10 (ANI): Anil Kapoor is working hard to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film 'Malang'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:33 IST

'Hadestown: The Myth' hog limelight at Tony Awards 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], June 10 (ANI): The winners of the Tony Awards 2019 were announced in New York on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:18 IST

'Bharat' crosses Rs 150 crore mark in 5 days

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' was not just the biggest opener of this year, but also managed to reign at the box office by crossing the 100 crore mark in four days.

Read More
iocl