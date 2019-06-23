Kim Kardashian shares adorable selfie with daughter North West

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Hollywood's beauty mogul Kim Kardashian looked happier than ever in a selfie she posted with daughter North West to celebrate her sixth birthday.

According to E-News, the 'Keeping up with Kardashian' star along with husband Kanye West, hosted a party to celebrate their daughter's birthday last week with a Candy Land game-theme.

Kim shared a selfie on Instagram where she can be seen hugging and smiling with her daughter who recently turned 6. "I still can't believe my firstborn baby is 6," she captioned the picture.



As soon as the American star posted the picture, several users flocked the comment section to congratulate the star.

"Now this picture I love Bc you look so natural and so real and happy In it!" wrote one user. " More pics like this!!!"

Another user wrote, "You gave that special natural look, that looks so beautiful. Amazing, the real you."

Apart from their 6-year-old daughter, Kim and Kanye share daughter Chicago West, 1, and sons Saint West, 3, and Psalm West, who was born in May. (ANI)

