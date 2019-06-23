Kim Kardashian along with daughter North West (image courtesy: Instagram)
Kim Kardashian along with daughter North West (image courtesy: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian shares adorable selfie with daughter North West

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 12:21 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Hollywood's beauty mogul Kim Kardashian looked happier than ever in a selfie she posted with daughter North West to celebrate her sixth birthday.
According to E-News, the 'Keeping up with Kardashian' star along with husband Kanye West, hosted a party to celebrate their daughter's birthday last week with a Candy Land game-theme.
Kim shared a selfie on Instagram where she can be seen hugging and smiling with her daughter who recently turned 6. "I still can't believe my firstborn baby is 6," she captioned the picture.

As soon as the American star posted the picture, several users flocked the comment section to congratulate the star.
"Now this picture I love Bc you look so natural and so real and happy In it!" wrote one user. " More pics like this!!!"
Another user wrote, "You gave that special natural look, that looks so beautiful. Amazing, the real you."
Apart from their 6-year-old daughter, Kim and Kanye share daughter Chicago West, 1, and sons Saint West, 3, and Psalm West, who was born in May. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 13:00 IST

Camila Cabello thanks team 'Senorita' in a heart-warming post

New Delhi (India), June 23 (ANI): As Camila Cabello released her latest steamy track 'Senorita' with Shawn Mendes after 5 years, the singer seems to be diving in the bliss.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 12:12 IST

I remember losing sleep: Kristin Davis on her guest role in 'Friends'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Kristin Davis, who starred in the HBO series 'Sex and the City', recalled her time when she was roped in to play a guest role in the much-loved sitcom 'Friends'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 12:07 IST

Meghan King Edmonds spends time with children amid husband Jim's...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): American actor Meghan King Edmonds is spending some quality time with children amid her husband Jim Edmond's cheating scandal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 11:49 IST

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share intimate moments in France ahead...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Before tying the knot for the second time, lovebirds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted indulging in PDA while on their trip to Paris.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 11:28 IST

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pens heartfelt post for husband Anand

New Delhi (India), June 23 (ANI): Bollywood power couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja who are on a long vacay in Tokyo, Japan, are setting couple goals with their adorable pictures from the holiday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 11:11 IST

Tom Hardy roped in for 'Venom' spin-off

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Tom Hardy who rocked the 2018 film 'Venom' is returning in the film's spin-off.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 10:30 IST

Perceive it as an inspiration: Anupam Kher on his autobiography

Mumbai (Maharashtra), June 23 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has penned an autobiography titled 'Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly' and believes that it would propel people in the right direction.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 09:23 IST

Ryan Reynolds gets a surprise visit by wife Blake Lively in Boston

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds who is busy filming his upcoming film 'Free Guy' in Boston got a surprise visit by his pregnant wife Blake Lively.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 08:57 IST

Intruder tries to steal Halle Berry's LA house

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): A man apparently tried to steal American actor Halle Berry's Los Angeles home.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 08:57 IST

Harvey Weinstein trying to get sex trafficking charges removed...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is looking to get the sex trafficking charges removed out of a lawsuit filed by actor Wedil David.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 08:47 IST

Austin Mikel Clay held for stealing iconic Marilyn Monroe statue

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): The culprit who stole an iconic Marilyn Monroe statue from Hollywood Boulevard, has been arrested.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 08:47 IST

Maybe Robin Williams was going to do the role: Kevin Costner on...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Kevin Costner took a stroll down the memory lane and reminisced his time prior to being cast in the 1989 fantasy sports-drama film 'Field of Dreams' and remembered late actor Robin Williams.

Read More
iocl