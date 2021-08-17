Kim Kardashian shares jaw-dropping BTS picture from her first photoshoot

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, on Tuesday, took a trip down memory lane and treated fans with a mesmerising throwback picture from her 'first photoshoot ever'.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram handle and dug out a jaw-dropping picture from her early days in Hollywood.

In the alluring snap, Kim is nothing less than a vision to behold. She can be seen sporting sultry cream-coloured lingerie while flaunting her curves. The beauty mogul paired the outfit with black tights and heels. She could be seen giving major retro vibes with her hair tied up in an old Hollywood 'do.



Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My first photoshoot ever".



The picture garnered more than 2 million likes within a few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Fans chimed into the comments section and left a string of emoticons to praise the beauty mogul.

Speaking about the billionaire beauty mogul, since her initial days of modelling, Kim has gone on to grace several magazine covers, become a beauty icon for many red carpets, has started her own fashion line SKIMS, and broken the Internet many times with her iconic fashion style. (ANI)

