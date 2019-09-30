Kim Kardashian shares rare PDA snap with Kanye West

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Saturday shared a rare snap with her rapper husband Kanye West on Instagram.

The intimate monochrome picture shows the couple embracing and sharing a kiss in the desert. The couple can be seen dressed casually with Kim's hair tied in a bun.

The KKW Beauty mogul captioned the snap with a simple star-burst emoji. "Long live KimYe," Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian commented referencing their famous couple name.



The couple had a busy weekend starting with one of West's Sunday Service performances in Detroit on Friday, reported People.

West also hosted a special show at Detroit's Fox Theatre called 'Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience', where he played the upcoming album for his fans.

According to the outlet, Kardashian West revealed that West's upcoming album 'Jesus Is King' is now scheduled to be released on Sunday. (ANI)

