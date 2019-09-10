Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kim Kardashian starts her new shapewear line

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian who was unhappy with her body shape for years is all set to launch her new Solutionwear line called 'SKIMS'.
The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star and mother of four will soon launch her line of shapewear which includes undergarments designed to smooth, enhance, sculpt or lift while hiding flaws, reported E-News.
"This is what I've needed, I've been obsessed with traditional shapewear for about 15 years but I've always been cutting it up and making my own styles because every brand that I found just wouldn't really, they just didn't have some of the things I really needed," Kim told E! News.
"For me, I need my hips tightened and smoothed out because I have cellulite. I just feel really comfortable when I'm wearing Solutionwear. The bodysuit is one of my favourite pieces and I wore it to the White House under my suit."
The 38-year-old star who is working with President Donald Trump's team to push prison reform has been to the White House a few times this year.
"I was wearing this sheer dress for the People's Choice Awards and you could see my shapewear underneath...with a [camera] flash," she continued.
She said that she used to dye her shapewear with tea bags but did not have time to dye the garment she wore to the PCAs last fall, which also took place as she and other residents of the Calabasas, California area evacuated their homes due to threat of spreading wildfires.
"I found that shapewear brands, I think in the last few years, the highest range of colours they've gone up to is three," Kim said. "I have nine colours altogether."
"I made sure that we did XXS to a 4X and in some pieces, a 5X," she added. "It was important to me to just kind of include everyone." (ANI)

