Kim Kardashian teams up with family to help needy this thanksgiving

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): Kim Kardashian teamed up with her family including mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian to help the needy this thanksgiving.

The famous family spent their Saturday afternoon helping out the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, an organization that offers resources to fight hunger in the community, reported E-News.

"On Saturday, we held an event at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate this special week and to hand out food for Thanksgiving meals," Kris informed about the event in a heartwarming Instagram post, alongside a collage of pictures that highlighted their deed.

"As we head into the holiday season, it's a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I'm so grateful," she continued. "It's important to me and my family to give back. Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support!"

Before ending her message, the 64-year-old mother and manager of Kim took a quick moment to thank the people who also lent their helping hands on the day. (ANI)

