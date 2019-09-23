Kim Kardashian walks down memory lane ahead of Emmy's

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): As everybody is eagerly waiting for their favourite star to play the fashion game at the red carpet of the Emmy Awards, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian just can't hold on to her excitement to shine at the event.

The star went down the memory lane and shared a series of post on Twitter which highlighted her excitement ahead of the mega event.

Kim shared a throwback picture along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and briefly explained her the story behind that picture.

Looking gorgeous in a white long ensemble with rounded hoop earrings and a bun, the 38-year-old star stole the show with her outfit.

"Throwback to that time @kourtneykardash and I went to the Emmy's. She was so pregnant & we got ready in her kitchen. I fought with @MakeupByMario over this blue eye but loved it afterwards," she wrote above the picture.

In another tweet, the star who has been to the Emmy's twice and will be presenting the awards this year, kept her fans on toes regarding her outfit this year.

"I've worn white every time I've been to The Emmy's. I'm breaking tradition this time... maybe I show you my @skims and you can guess my vibe."

The Emmy Awards recognize excellence within various areas of television and emerging media.

According to the official website of International Emmy Awards, the awards salute talents excelling in national primetime programming, and presents top honours annually at both the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Engineering Emmy Awards ceremonies, as well as the Emmy Awards telecast.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ANI)