Kim Kardashian welcomes furry "New babie"

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): New furry friends have joined the Kardashian-West family, revealed reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The mother of four announced on social media that the family has welcomed Sake, a white Pomeranian and another a black- to be named Soba or Soy Sauce, asking fans for suggestions.

"Meet our new babies! We just need names! North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants a white baby girl to be named Sake and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce," Kardashian wrote on Instagram.



Kim received an overwhelming response from her followers with 74% voting for Soba. She has so far received nearly 700 submissions.

Fans are surprised to find that the family takes on a new family pet after North West's pet hamster, Blacktail West died. (ANI)

