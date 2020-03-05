Kim Kardashian West makes another White House visit

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 5 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday made another White House visit to talk criminal justice reform.

Two anonymous officials who spoke to USA Today on Wednesday said that U.S President Donald Trump will host Kim at the White House along with three women who were granted clemency last month by Trump administration.

The socialite-actress took to Twitter to share that she would be heading to the White House for another discussion on the justice system, along with Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron



"White House here we come!!!," Kim captioned the post.

Kardashian looked gorgeous in a white suit designed by Dior's Kim Jones.



Ivanka Trump also posted an image on Twitter with those attending the meeting with Kardashian.



"Meet Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall. At the recommendation of @AliceMarieFree, @KimKardashian and the @cut_50 team, these 3 mothers were granted clemency by @realDonaldTrump last month and are already using their second chance to pay it forward!" read the caption. (ANI)

