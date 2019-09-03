Kim Kardashian West spends Labour Day studying for bar exam

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West spent Labour Day by doing something really constructive - studying for her bar exam.

The 38-year-old reality-star-turned-aspiring-lawyer recently shared an update on her new career goal with fans on her Instagram story on Monday.

Uploading a video where she can be seen showing off her textbook and notes, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star revealed she's studying contracts.

"While everyone is probably at a barbecue, I am studying contracts today," she said off-camera in the video.

Fans got a glimpse of some of her notes, which outline an introduction to contracts and some initial vocabulary needed to further her studies.

In April, the star announced that she wanted to become a lawyer in an interview with Vogue, reported People. She said that the decision came last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though she attended Pierce College in Los Angeles for some time, she never graduated.

A source previously told People that Kardashian West "realizes that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she really doesn't care.

"She is focused that this is what she wants to do," said the source. "And she's going to do it, regardless of what people think," the source added. (ANI)

