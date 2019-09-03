Kim Kardashian West (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kim Kardashian West (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian West spends Labour Day studying for bar exam

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:30 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West spent Labour Day by doing something really constructive - studying for her bar exam.
The 38-year-old reality-star-turned-aspiring-lawyer recently shared an update on her new career goal with fans on her Instagram story on Monday.
Uploading a video where she can be seen showing off her textbook and notes, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star revealed she's studying contracts.
"While everyone is probably at a barbecue, I am studying contracts today," she said off-camera in the video.
Fans got a glimpse of some of her notes, which outline an introduction to contracts and some initial vocabulary needed to further her studies.
In April, the star announced that she wanted to become a lawyer in an interview with Vogue, reported People. She said that the decision came last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.
Though she attended Pierce College in Los Angeles for some time, she never graduated.
A source previously told People that Kardashian West "realizes that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she really doesn't care.
"She is focused that this is what she wants to do," said the source. "And she's going to do it, regardless of what people think," the source added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:08 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan send out thank you cards after Archie's...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Royal couple Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are busy these days sending out thank-you cards after their son Archie's christening ceremony in July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:33 IST

Prosecutor-R. Kelly's-marriage-Aliyah

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Citing R. Kelly's illicit marriage to teen singer Aaliyah as a proof, Illinois federal prosecutors said that he should be kept behind bars pending trial, according to court papers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:32 IST

He's going to be fine: Kevin Hart's wife on his condition

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Kevin Hart's wife Eniko recently updated fans about her husband's health condition following a car accident over the weekend that left him hospitalized with a back injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:26 IST

Ayushmann, Nushrat spread love with new song 'Ik Mulaqaat'

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana, who will play his quirkiest character till date in upcoming film 'Dream Girl,' shared a fresh-from-the-oven love melody 'Ik Mulaqaat' from the flick which stars Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:52 IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share quote from Nelson Mandela...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are all set to embark on their Africa trip along with son Archie, shared a quote about of former South African president Nelson Mandela about leadership, on their joint Instagram account.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:34 IST

Vivek Oberoi, Daisy Shah host grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): When the entire country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with much fervour, personalities from Bollywood are also immersed in the bhakti of Bappa!.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:05 IST

Salma Hayek celebrates 53rd birthday in Mexican style

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Actress Salma Hayek ringed in her 53rd birthday in a true Mexican style in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:38 IST

Queen Elizabeth joins Princess Anne for church in Scotland

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth who has been in Scotland for some time now was recently accompanied to a church near Balmoral by her only daughter, Princess Anne.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:25 IST

Miles Teller weds Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): 'Divergent' actor Miles Teller married his longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:26 IST

Sridevi's wax figure to be unveiled tomorrow at Madame Tussauds Singapore

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Wax figure of late Bollywood star Sridevi will be unveiled at the iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds in Singapore on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:03 IST

From Govinda to Arpita Khan, celebrities host Ganesh Utsav at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As the entire nation is immersed in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities who are known to welcome Bappa with grandeur are also celebrating the festival with much fervour. Celebrities have installed Ganpati idols in their homes with f

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:06 IST

Justin Bieber shares heart-moving post about abusing past...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is opening up like never before! The star reflected upon his early fame and the negative effect it had on his life.

Read More
iocl