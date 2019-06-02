Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West visits inmate on death row at San Quentin State Prison

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 08:55 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 1 (ANI): Continuing her efforts to improve the criminal justice system, Kim Kardashian West on Thursday went to San Quentin State Prison to meet an inmate on death row.
According to People, Kevin Cooper, 61, was convicted of murdering four people, including two children.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star spent time with Cooper in the cell.
Kardashian shared a picture from her visit on Twitter and wrote: "I am hopeful that Kevin will be exonerated since DNA testing has now been ordered on Kevin's case and I remain grateful to Governor Newsom for ending capital punishment in California."
Cooper was a convicted burglar at the time when he committed the murders. However, he has maintained his innocence regarding the murders since the time of his arrest.
In October last year, Kardashian had asked the then governor of California, Jerry Brown, to look into Cooper's case.
"Governor Brown, please add Kevin Cooper to your legacy of smart, fair and thoughtful criminal justice reforms," Kardashian wrote in a 2018 post on Twitter.
In his response, Brown ordered DNA testing to validate if he is innocent or not. The new Governor, Gavin Newsom, ordered additional tests in February.
Currently, Kardashian is studying laws and has spent the last year helping inmates who were given a harsh sentence. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:26 IST

Jennifer Lawrence all set for silver screen return post engagement

Washington D.C [U.S.A], June 2 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Lawrence is making her come back with the upcoming X-Men movie 'Dark Phoenix.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:12 IST

Pratt and Hemsworth wish Tom Holland a happy birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Tom Holland turned 23 years old on Saturday and string of fellow celebrities wished him on his special day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:23 IST

Kim Kardashian's daughter assists her in getting ready for...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West on Saturday shared a series of pictures and revealed that her eldest daughter, North, helped her style for a surprise anniversary date.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:19 IST

Jennifer Lopez reunites with former husband at kid's function

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez, along with her fiancee and former Basketball player Alex Rodriquez, attended her kid's school function in Miami. The two were also joined by her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:54 IST

Cardi B sets a record, stays 18 weeks atop R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B has set a record as she maintained the No. 1 spot for the longest time among females, on the 'R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay' chart. The chart was started in the year 1993.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:36 IST

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's former estate on sale for USD 49 million

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Once Hollywood's limelight couple, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Beverly Hills estate has now been put up for sale for a hefty amount of USD 49 million.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:46 IST

Katrina Kaif shares adorable video practicing dialogues for 'Bharat'

New Delhi (India), Jun 1 (ANI): Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat' is just a few days away from hitting the screens and the film's team is making sure to keep their fans on their toes by sharing behind the scenes videos and stills from the upcoming movie.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:46 IST

Bill Cosby drops defamation countersuit against 7 accusers

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): American comedian Bill Cosby dropped his defamation countersuit against seven women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:16 IST

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her February emergency plane landing

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): The 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the details of her emergency plane landing which happened in February. The actor also recalled the funny reply that Jimmy Kimmel texted his wife during the incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:37 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Pride Month

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off Pride Month on Saturday with a sweet post dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 19:15 IST

Sonam Kapoor celebrates one year of 'Veere Di Wedding' with...

New Delhi (India), Jun 1 (ANI): 'Veere Di Wedding', starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, was appreciated for bringing a women-led narrative on the silver screen. The chick flick clocked one year today and Sonam penned a heartfelt note remembering her 'veere

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 18:40 IST

Isaac Hempstead Wright reveals who was behind 'GoT' finale twist

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played the role of Bran Stark in the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones', is clearing up another mystery related to the series' ending.

Read More
iocl