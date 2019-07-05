Kim Kardashian West wins lawsuit against fashion company

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): American reality star Kim Kardashian reportedly won the suit she filed against a fashion company in February.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' received a sum of USD 2.7 million in damages after winning the case against 'Missguided USA', reported People.

Kim won the case by default because the company didn't reply to the lawsuit, thus, becoming liable to pay her the damages along with an extra USD 60,000 spent as attorneys' fees.

The court also blocked Missguided from any further use of Kim's trademarks including her face and other assets.

"Missguided has repeatedly used Kardashian's name and likeness without permission on its social media platforms to promote the sale of its clothing," the judge said in the ruling.

Kardashian filed a suit against the fashion firm back in February and accused them of turning the dresses she wears into their designs available at cheaper prices. She also charged the company of ripping off her face, body and her name to increase their sales.

Other than this, Missguided even used Kardashian's pictures and used to tag her in their social media posts, Page Six reported.

Kardashian recently launched her shapewear line, Kimono, which drew backlash from fans over the name as it 'disrespected' the Japanese culture.

However, the reality star announced that she will soon be renaming her label. (ANI)

