Kim Kardashian West's daughter makes sure little brother rocks his first Sunday Service

After Kim Kardashian West shared a video of her daughter North styling her for a surprise anniversary date, she has now shared a video of North making sure that her younger brother, Saint, hits the right note in his debut in the choir of Sunday Service last week.

West shared the adorable video on her Instagram account and wrote, "I forgot to post last weeks Sunday Service. This was Saints first time singing in the choir so North made sure he knew the words."

The video shows North and Saint standing in the front of the row and singing. North is spotted holding her brother by his shoulders and whispering into his ears.

It seems like North wanted her brother to shine in his very first performance and supported him to make sure he does well.

On Saturday, West shared a video where North was seen styling her for a surprise anniversary date.

Sharing the video, West wrote, "Sharing the adorable pictures from behind the scenes from her fitting with one-half of Dolce & Gabbana's Domenico Dolce on Instagram, West captioned the pictures as "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant,"

West is also a mother of daughter Chicago and son Psalm.