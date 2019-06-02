Kim Kardashian's daughter assists her in getting ready for anniversary date

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West on Saturday shared a series of pictures and revealed that her eldest daughter, North, helped her style for a surprise anniversary date.

Sharing the adorable pictures from behind the scenes from her fitting with one-half of Dolce & Gabbana's Domenico Dolce on Instagram, West captioned the pictures as "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant," reported People.



In one of the photos, the little North can be seen putting her hands on West's dress and designer giving a final touch to the look.

West opted for a white bejewelled turtleneck bodysuit that was first premiered during a previous D&G fashion show.

West wore the same outfit to the Celine Dion concert with husband Kanye West a week ago.

West previously revealed that her husband had "surprised" her with a date in Vegas shortly after they welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm through surrogacy.

"Five years ago I married my best friend," she wrote in another emotional post.

The couple is also parents to daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. (ANI)

