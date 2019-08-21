Kim Kardashian's funny encounter with Bahamas pigs

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American beauty Mogul Kim Kardashian recently had an encounter with a pack of feral pigs in the Bahamas.

The social media maven uploaded a short video to her Twitter account on Tuesday which showed her walking on a Bahamian island popularly known as Pig Beach due to the colony of wild pigs that live there.

The beach was better known as a filming location for Billy McFarland's star-studded 'Fyre Festival' promotional video, where gorgeous models were seen swimming with the pigs.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star shared the video while vacationing with sister Khloe and close friend La La Anthony, along with all of their children.

The 39-year-old star who was seen sporting a tie-dye wetsuit top and nude bikini bottoms, kept a safe distance as she saw the pigs meandering in and out of the water.

"No, no, no! Piggy there, piggy there!" said the star while screaming in the video. Another voice in the background can be heard telling the mother of three, "They won't do anything."

Seemingly unconvinced, the model replied, "I know, but I saw something on the news," possibly referencing a video of Venezuelan model Michelle Lewin being bitten in the butt by a pig on the same beach. (ANI)