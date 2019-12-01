Kim, Kourtney and Kanye celebrate Thanksgiving in Japan

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 01 (ANI): A few of the Kardashians, including Kim, sister Kourtney along with Kanye West and their children, celebrated Thanksgiving holiday in their favourite city, Tokyo, Japan.

According to an E! News source, the family spend their visit to Tokyo's district of Asakusa, shopping, sightseeing and enjoying the city's delicious food.

Kanye also went on shoes and clothes shopping with Kourtney's eldest son, Mason.

On the other hand, Kim met with journalism students at Monash University's Tokyo Journalism Field School.

Other than this, everyone together went on to enjoy at a children's playground and a teamLab Planets digital art museum where the kids witnessed their hand-drawn pictures turned into animations.

"Kourtney was taking pictures everywhere and really enjoying the scenery," the eyewitness said. "They all seem to love Tokyo and can't get enough of the culture. The kids had a great time and they all loved their holiday there."

Kim also shared a clip featuring her four-year-old son, Saint West, having fun at a park playing with a spider filter. (ANI)

