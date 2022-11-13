King Charles lays wreath at Queen Elizabeth's 'most sacred event'

London [UK], November 13 (ANI): British Monarch King Charles was seen at this year's Festival of Remembrance with other members of the Royal Family.

The King, along with Queen Consort Camilla, attended the annual festival for the first time since the passing of the long-reigning Queen Elizabeth on September 8, according to a report by the People Magazine.

Among the notable attendees at the festival were the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton; the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Sophie; the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard and Birgitte; Prince Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Kent along with Princess Alexandra.

His Majesty The King arrives at the @RoyalAlbertHall with Her Majesty The Queen Consort and other members of the @RoyalFamily. #FestivalOfRemembrance pic.twitter.com/OpYGSLHkSL — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) November 12, 2022



People Magazine reported that all attendees were dressed in sombre outfits, with red poppy pins attached, a symbol associated since 1921 with the commemoration of military members who died in war.

The Festival of Remembrance is observed every year to honour the British and Commonwealth soldiers who died fighting wars. It was 'one of the most sacred events' in the calendar of the late Queen, and she rarely missed it during her long 70-year-long reign.

However, Queen Elizabeth missed the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph last year, as she had to pull out to a sprain in her back.

She was hospitalised and had to cancel numerous official engagements at the time. King Charles, then the Prince and the next in line to the throne, laid a wreath on his mother's behalf.

The Royal Family has had a pivotal role in the Remembrance Day commemorations since 1920, when Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, King George V, laid the Unknown Warrior to rest at Westminster Abbey. (ANI)