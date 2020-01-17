King of Bollywood meets King of E-commerce in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met Jeff Bezos at a meet between Bollywood celebrities and the owner of e-commerce giant - Amazon- in Mumbai.

Khan took to Twitter to share a picture from the event in which he was seen posing with Bezos and Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar.

"Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer," Khan tweeted along with the picture.

The owner of the e-tailer on Thursday addressed a Bollywood gathering at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, where dignitaries from Bollywood including Khan, A.R. Rahman and others were present. (ANI)

