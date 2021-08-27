Kishwer Merchant, Suyassh Rai blessed with baby boy

Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Celebrity couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyassh Rai on Friday announced the birth of their baby boy on social media.

Sharing the good news with their fans, they posted a picture with their newborn. In the Instagram photo, Kishwer and Suyyash could be seen cuddling up with their son.

"27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy," their respective posts read. The baby's name is yet to be revealed.



The post which garnered more than a lakh likes within a span of few hours got several congratulatory messages from fans, several of whom left heart emojis in the comment section.



Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, commenced dating in 2010 and got married in 2016. This year, in March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned.

Ever since they announced their pregnancy, Suyyash and Kishwer have been sharing gorgeous pictures of the latter flaunting her growing baby bump. Suyyash reportedly also hosted an intimate baby shower bash for their family and close friends in June. (ANI)

