Kit Harington may feature in a Marvel film

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Kit Harrington may appear in an upcoming Marvel film.

According to Deadline, Disney is set to reveal its lineup of movies this weekend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California which might see Harrington featuring in a film.

Disney was unavailable provided no comment. A representative for Harington did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Harington last appeared as Jon Snow in the hit HBO series for which he has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

He wouldn't be the first actor from 'GoT' to join 'Marvel'. His former co-star Richard Madden is all set to appear as Icarus in 'The Eternals' opposite Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last month, reported People.

This has been a tough year for the actor as he bid adieu to Jon Snow in the final season of the show earlier this summer.

Ever since the series ended, he's been focusing on keeping a low-profile as he sought treatment for "personal issues" at a wellness facility in Connecticut.

Harington has been spending more time in London with his wife, Rose Leslie, whom he met while filming the first season of the HBO series. (ANI)

