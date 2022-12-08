Know everything about Hina Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur's murder mystery 'Shadyantra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Actors Hina Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Chandan Roy Sanyal are all set to enthrall you with their performances in new murder mystery titled 'Shadyantra'.

The project narrates the story of a married couple, Rohan Tiwari and Natasha Malhotra Tiwari. Natasha is the heiress of a construction company but leads a contented life far removed from business intrigue. Then a shocking murder changes Natasha's life forever and investigating police officer Mohan Khanna arrives to solve the mystery. Ganesh Yadav has helmed the project.



Hina, who plays Natasha, said, "I am delighted that my desire to work in a play has been fulfilled and I am making my debut in theatre with 'Shadyantra.' I play Natasha who is very naive, trusting and giving but then a tragedy forces her to look at her life and her relationships more closely and then her instinct of self-preservation kicks in. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the character and the whole process as I always wanted to do theatre. This teleplay has given me an opportunity to be part of the theatre fraternity and I am hopeful to be part of more teleplays in future."



"I play a cop for the first time, we have tried to create a more sensitive character, who goes about his job without drawing too much attention to himself. It was nice to try to give Mohan a certain depth and nuance that we are unused to seeing in mainstream portrayals. It was wonderful to be a part of this project," Kunaal added.



Chandan also shared details about his character.

"I am deeply rooted as an actor in the discipline of theatre as a stalwart like Habib Tanvir, Tim Supple and Alyque Padamsee mentored me. I have been connected to the stage all through my career and it is very fulfilling to experience the joy of table readings and long rehearsals once again. What I also liked is that the characters in 'Shadyantra' have more than one shade. My character is a smooth-talking charmer but also switches between different moods seamlessly," he said.

'Shadyantra' is all set to be out. (ANI)

