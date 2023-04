Know everything about new Tamil thriller 'Por Thozhil'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar have come on board for the Tamil thriller 'Por Thozhil'.

The film will be directed by debutant Vignesh Raja.

On Tuesday, the makers released an intriguing title reveal with a chilling animation and haunting musical score, leading to much anticipation. 'Por Thozhil' translated as 'The Art of War', promises to be an intriguing thriller and is slated to release soon in cinemas.

Applause Entertainment is associated with the film. The content studio has earlier produced several popular series, including 'Humble Politician Nograj' (Kannada), 'Vadham' (Tamil), 'Kuruthi Kalam' (Tamil), and 'Iru Dhuruvam' (Tamil).

Sharing a small glimpse video of the title, the production house said, "A mystery is brewing! Get ready for 'Por Thozhil'. A taut, edge of the seat investigative thriller produced by Applause Entertainment in association with E4 Experiments and Eprius Studio, directed by @vigneshraja80, starring @realsarathkumar @ashokselvan @nikhilavimal1."

Nikhila Vimal is also a part of the film.

Ashok Selvan was last seen in 'Nitham Oru Vanam' and the actor also has a sports drama that is yet to be titled in the pipeline. (ANI)