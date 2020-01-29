Kobe Bryant to be honoured at Oscars ceremony

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 29 (ANI): Oscar recipient and NBA legend Kobe Bryant who recently lost his life in a helicopter crash will be honoured at the 92nd Academy Awards function to be held on February 09, reported Fox News.

Bryant won the prestigious award for his animated film 'Dear Basketball' in 2018. The film was based on an essay that he wrote while approaching his retirement from the NBA in 2016.

"This is beyond the realm of imagination. Thanks to the genius of @GlenKeanePrd & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honour to be on this team," read one of his previous tweets following his nomination for the award.

Deadline obtained a statement from the Academy which confirmed that Bryant will be "acknowledged in the telecast."

Earlier on Sunday, the basketball player was also honoured at the Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"Here we are together on music's biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you, we are all feeling crazy sadness right now. Los Angeles, America and the [world] lost a hero," said the host of the event Alicia Keys.

The NBA legend and his daughter Gianna were among the nine people who lost their lives on Sunday in a helicopter crash. (ANI)

