Korean series 'Yonder' to be out on this date

Los Angeles [US], March 21 (ANI): If you love Korean dramas, then there's good news for you all.

Streaming platform Paramount+ has set a release date for Korean series 'Yonder' which is one of the first titles flowing from Paramount Global's alliance with CJ ENM, Variety reported.

The show will premiere on April 11 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.



Set in 2032, "Yonder" is a science fiction drama series about a man who receives a message from his deceased wife inviting him to a mysterious space.

The space is designed for the dead to be able to live on by uploading memories of their lifetime from their brain. The show raises questions about life and death and what it means to have eternal happiness as humanity faces a world altered by advancements in science and technology.

The series features Shin Ha-kyun ("Beyond Evil"), Han Ji-min ("Rooftop Prince"), Lee Jeong-eun ("Parasite") and Jung Jin-young ("Ode to My Father"). Production is by CJ ENM and Doodoong Pictures.

Lee Joon-ik has directed it. He is best known for creating "The King and the Clown," "Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet" and "The Book of Fish."

Then called ViacomCBS, Paramount Global and Korean market leader CJ ENM announced their content and streaming deal in December 2021. It encompassed coproductions for original TV shows and films as well as content licensing and distribution across the companies' streaming services. (ANI)

