Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima spend quality time at Disneyland

Washington DC (USA), Dec 18 (ANI): Seems like reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima can't stay away from each other.

Just a week after the former couple was seen enjoying a night out together in Miami, Kardashian and Bendjima were again spotted enjoying their afternoon at Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, reported E! News.

According to a source, both were braving the Incredicoaster together. Another eye witness told E! News that the ex-couple was escorted throughout the theme park by an employee.

Despite getting involved with her former flame again, a source previously revealed that things are "strictly platonic" between them.

"They definitely flirt with each other and are always both giddy while around one another," the insider told E! News. "They are friendly and have fun when they are together and it's convenient."

The 40-year-star isn't the only one from the Kardashian clan to reconnect with her ex. Her younger sister, Kendall Jenner and her ex Ben Simmons sparked reconciliation rumours during a basketball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last Friday.

"Kendall has been quietly travelling back and forth to see Ben in Philadelphia," a source shared. "It's new... They are trying to keep things as under the radar as possible for now." (ANI)

