Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima spotted hand in hand in LA

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima who called it quits a year ago were spotted together in Los Angeles on Friday.

According to DailyMail.com, Bendjima picked 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star up at her Calabasas home and drove to Downtown LA, where they had an Italian lunch followed by a visit to an art gallery.

The website also posted the new photos of the pair that showed them walking together hand in hand, reported the website, cited E! News.

Kardashian and Bendjima have reunited several times since E! News reported that the pair parted their ways after an almost two-year relationship.

"Kourtney and Younes have always been in touch and friendly with each other," a source told E! News.

"They reconnected after their split last year and remained friendly. Younes asked Kourtney to get lunch or dinner with him this week, and she accepted," the source added.

"They had a really fun day together and they still have a romantic connection," the source continued.

"They have hooked up since their split and are definitely having fun. Kourtney really wants to be in a relationship but it's very unlikely that she will give it another try with Younes," said the source.

Kourtney was last seen with Bendjima in August, at a party at a restaurant in Los Angeles that she attended with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

The duo had dinner together a month after their 2018 breakup was made public. They also ran into each other in February this year in Los Angeles. (ANI)

