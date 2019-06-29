Kourtney Kardashian, Image courtesy: Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian, Image courtesy: Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian back on keto diet this summer, says want to 'look my best'

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian is ready to get back on track for the summer! The reality TV star wants to look and feel her best for the season.
After "treating" herself for the last few months, the 40-year-old star decided to again follow the keto diet after a successful stint a couple of years ago, reported E! News.
"My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I've found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet," Kourtney explained in a new blog post shared on Poosh.
"'Keto' is short for 'ketosis', a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat," she added.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star continued, "I've been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I've committed myself to keto for the next month. The meal plan is all about eating high-fat, high-protein, and low-carb."
Kourtney's doctor put the star on the keto diet a couple of years ago for a metal detox. According to her, she had a "really positive experience" and wanted to restart her routine.
"It's definitely a more restrictive eating plan, but I found that once I knew the ground rules, I was very strict and really stuck to it," Kourtney shared.
"My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans, or legumes. I'm focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible," she added.
As a part of her diet, the star will also avoid alcohol, junk food, processed foods, fruits, and unhealthy fats.
Although the beginning may be hard, Kourtney assured her fans that with support and guidance from a doctor, the results are worth all the hard work and efforts.
"Sometimes the keto diet can cause headaches and low energy at the beginning since your body is detoxing and getting used to this new style of eating. I'm really excited to be jumping back in and have committed to keto as my summer kick-start," she shared.
"I know after the month is up, I will most likely go back to my regular lifestyle, especially during summer with my kids. It's all about balance," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:56 IST

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman kick off wedding celebrations with...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Zoe Kravitz's 'Big Little Lies' co-stars and other celebrity friends gathered on Friday evening to celebrate her upcoming wedding to actor Karl Glusman, which will take place this weekend in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:06 IST

Actor-lyricist Edward Gallardo dies at 70

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Edward Gallardo, actor-lyricist-playwright died at the age of 70.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:40 IST

'Article 15': Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens to good response

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer crime drama 'Article 15', which hit cinema theatres on Friday seems to have opened on a good note at the Box Office. Amid the controversy surrounding the film, with threats from some fringe outfits, it managed to rake in an estimated R 5.02

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:24 IST

Trailer of 'Jabariya Jodi' to release on this date

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Jabariya Jodi', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is all set to release on July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:11 IST

Sylvester Stallone reveals his 'secret life'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Rocky' legend Sylvester Stallone just revealed what his 'secret life' is like!

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:50 IST

Joel Fry gets candid about working in 'Yesterday' after 'GoT'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Joel Fry who appeared on the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones' opened up about how different it was to work in Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:48 IST

Just rumours as Kylie Jenner isn't pregnant

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is rumoured to be pregnant. However, speculations are false.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:39 IST

Dan, Shay thought Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner took everyone by surprise when they tied the knot in Las Vegas back in May. However, the musical duo Dan+ Shay thought the wedding "was a prank."

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:58 IST

Not something to experience again: George R.R. Martin on 'Got' success

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): George R.R. Martin doesn't seem to get over the recently ended show 'Game of Thrones' and believes that the success of the show is something he will never experience again.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:25 IST

Fiona Shaw joins cast of 'Enola Holmes'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): BAFTA-winning actor Fiona Shaw has been roped into the cast of 'Enola Holmes' along with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Millie Bobby Brown.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:23 IST

You are definition of courage: Lagy Gaga tells LGBTQ community

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga surprised fans on Friday with her impassioned speech about the LGBTQ community, at a rally in New York City commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:17 IST

Shay Mitchell announces she is expecting!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who welcomed the New Year by opening about suffering a miscarriage, is soon going to be a mother!

Read More
iocl