Kourtney Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates daughter Penelope's birthday in a unique way

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Scotland turned seven on Monday and the couple left no stone unturned to organise a big birthday bash to make the occasion more memorable.
According to People, the couple organised a girls-only birthday bash at a local restaurant, where she was treated to a special brunch. To make it even more surprising, the birthday girl at the restaurant chain alongside her party guests, who all wore pyjamas and slippers, in a white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon limo.
Present for the celebration were her famous aunts Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian.
Penelope's cousins North who is the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West, and True Thompson, Khloe's 15-month-old baby girl, were also part of the celebrations.
However, Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi Webster and aunt Kendall Jenner gave a miss to the occasion.
Kim and Khloe gave a glimpse of the celebrations by sharing pictures and videos on their Instagram stories.
Both sisters captured each special moment from the celebrations including the moment when Penelope's fancy ride pulled up to the restaurant and had its falcon-wing door open, revealing the pile of little girls waiting to exit the vehicle as Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care" blasted inside the limo.
In one of the videos, North is one of the first girls to excitedly come out of the limo, wearing a set of silk pink pyjamas and matching blob fish slippers. The 6-year-old completed her look in a bun.

The second one to step out of the car was Penelope who wore a set of her own white pyjamas with pink lining. The birthday girl paired her comfortable long-sleeved shirt and pants ensemble with matching slide-on slippers and a brown purse.

The' Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also shared three pictures of her daughter with the birthday girl and their cousin.
In the first, Penelope happily held up True as a large bouquet of balloons hung behind her. Underneath them, Khloe posted a "Happy Birthday" sticker with a rainbow.
The next shot saw North join her cousins as they all smiled for the camera in front of the large, pink and rainbow unicorn balloons.
" Ps Birthday Bash with these Besties #Cousins#FamilyOverEverything" she captioned the adorable picture of Penelope sitting alongside True and North in their pyjamas on Instagram.
Wishes came straight from the family members to the little bundle of joy on her special day. Kris Jenner was the first to express her love for Penelope, sharing a series of pictures of the little girl over the years posing solo plus with Jenner, younger brother Reign Aston, 4 1/2 , and North.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope!. You are the sunshine of our lives and I am so blessed to have you to love and watch you grow up!!! Thank you for bringing me so much joy and being the best sister, daughter, granddaughter and cousin!!! I love you so much my little P ... ," the 63-year-old captioned the post. "



Sharing the same image of her niece and daughter on her Instagram Story, Kim wrote, "Best Friends Forever," captioning another of the girls lounging outdoors together, "My sweet baby P! I love you more than you could ever imagine! Happy Birthday!"
Kourtney shared her mixed emotions over her daughter's newest age milestone on Sunday evening, sharing a collection of photos of Penelope to her Instagram Story.
"My baby girl turns 7 tomorrow," she wrote on top of a sweet throwback picture of a toddler-age Penelope with cake frosting on her face, adding a string of crying emojis.
"Gonna go cry myself to sleep," the Poosh founder captioned the final image, of her little girl wearing a sequined captain's hat while inside a shoe closet. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:31 IST

