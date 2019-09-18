Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian is considering to quit 'KUWTK'

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about giving a thought to retiring from her popular reality show after a decade of keeping up with it.
The eldest of the Kardashian sister talked about quitting 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' during an interview on 'The Real,' according to Us Weekly.
"So, every day is different. But at the current moment, I'm happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where [I want to quit]. Because I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy," she explained.
The Poosh founder starred in the show for 12 long years along with her other family members and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.
Featuring the ugly spat between the sisters, the show recently had Kourtney and Kim go head-to-head in a heated war of words on one of the latest episode, reported Us Weekly.
"Kim and I just got into the biggest fight. She was just going so crazy. She's sending me the meanest text messages, you would die," Kourtney told her friend Sarah Howard on the phone. "She's like, 'You're the biggest ungrateful bitch.' So, then I said, 'God! You're such a petty woman.'" (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:31 IST

