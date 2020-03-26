Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she deleted her son's Instagram account

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 26 (ANI): American media persoanlity Kourteney Kardashian has explained why she deleted her son Mason Disick's Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Mason appeared to join the social media platform, and even started an Instagram Live and answered rumors about Kylie Jenner's relationship with Travis Scott. But the account mysteriously vanished soon afterwards, reported People magazine.

During a Poosh Instagram Live session with her friend Sarah Howard on Wednesday, Kourtney shared that 10-year-old Mason whom she shares with ex Scott Disick along with daughter Penelope and son Reign didn't ask his parents for permission before creating an account on the social media platform.

"He started an Instagram yesterday and didn't ask us. I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like... He's 10. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's... 13," Kourtney shared.

Pointing out the negative effects of social media the Poosh founder added: "I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean. It's really easy to get consumed with it. I just feel it's not the time."

"I made it private and then Mason turned it back to public without me knowing... so I just deleted it. It's gone, it's deleted," Kardashian said.

Previously Kourtney has mentioned that she wouldn't call herself a 'strict' mom, but that "I love to communicate with my kids, and I constantly check in and try to talk things through instead." (ANI)

