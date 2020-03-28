Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's son Mason goes live on TikTok after parents delete his Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 28 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason went live on TikTok after his parents deleted his Instagram account.

According to Us Weekly, the 10-year-old told his followers on Thursday (local time), that his original TikTok page "got deleted because I was too young," but he has since started another one. He added, "I went viral. I would've had 2.7 million by now if I kept it up."

During the live streaming, one fan commented that they have seen Mason on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' he chuckled and said, "Yeah, I'm on that."

He also told another follower that he hasn't seen his cousin, Stormi, lately, "cause corona" referencing the coronavirus pandemic, but his mom and aunt Khloe Kardashian are doing "good."

Mason's second TikTok account mysteriously disappeared on Thursday which led fans to believe that either the app or Kourtney and Disick, deleted it.

The terms of service of TiktTok state that, "the platform is only for people 13 years or over," and it is the same on Instagram too.

On Tuesday, Mason made headlines when he went live on Instagram and denied the rumours that his aunt and Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is back together with Stormi's father, Travis Scott, after their October 2019 split.

Mason's Instagram account was taken down shortly after, and Kourtney later confirmed that she and Disick were to blame.

On Wednesday Kardashian said in an Instagram Live video, "He started an Instagram, like yesterday and didn't ask us,.He doesn't [have a cellphone]. He has an iPad and a computer for his school. ... Scott and I just felt like, he's 10."

The reality TV star explained that she and the Talentless creator, with whom she shared 7-year-old daughter Penelope and 5-year-old daughter Reign that, worry about the comments on Instagram, saying, "People can be so mean."

Nearly after staying a decade together, Kourtney and Disick split in 2015. He has been dating Sofia Richie since 2017. (ANI)

