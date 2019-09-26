Kourtney Kardashian shuts down trolls like a boss

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Reality star Kourtney Kardashian clapped back after trolls claimed that she does not read.

It all started when the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared a photo of herself lounging in a bathtub with a book to promote her lifestyle site.

As soon as she shared the picture several followers started questioning her if she was actually reading the book.

Kourtney was quick enough to respond and put the trolls in their place.

"Never read a book," a follower commented, she replied, "Graduated college."

She even shared her reading material after another troll claimed, "You know damn well you ain't reading no book."

"Jane Austen's Emma," the celebrity replied.

In fact, Kourtney said she tries to read every night.

Apart from starring on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Kourtney runs her business and raises kids. (ANI)

