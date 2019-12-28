Kourtney shares picture with Younes as source confirms they are back together

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 28 (ANI): American media personality Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture with Algerian model Younes Bendjima, as a source confirmed that the two are dating again.

According to People magazine, Kourtney posted a series of pictures with her family and amongst all the pictures, she included a photo with Younes with his hand wrapped around her waist.



In the romantic portrait, the couple can be seen all decked up as they posed right next to a Christmas tree. Kourtney wore a cherry red dress while Younes looked charming in a black suit.

The 'Keeping up with the Kardashian' star captioned the pictures, "One of my favorite nights of the year. since I was born, our tradition."

An insider told People that they are back together, with another adding that Kourtney has decided to give the model one more chance.

The source further mentioned that Younes seemed quite committed to the TV-star. Kourtney was happy about her decision of getting back together with him and she did not want to hide the relationship anymore and it was also her decision to make it public again, said a source.

