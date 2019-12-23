Kourtney 'very happy' after spending time with ex Younes Bendjima

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): American media personality Kourtney Kardashian seems very happy after spending time with her former beau Younes Bendjima.

According to People magazine, an insider source from 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', told that the couple might revive their relationship, which ended in August 2018 after they first met during a trip to Paris in October 2016.

After the conclusion of her nine-year engagement with Scott Disick in 2015, Bendjima became Kardashian's first long-term partner.

"In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn't trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though," the source told People magazine.

Recently, both of them went to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with her kids, Mason and Reign, to celebrate birthdays.

The source further mentioned that Younes has always been great with kids apart from being a great boyfriend, adding that Kourtney seemed quite happy with her decision of giving Younes another chance.

At the moment, a spokesperson for Kardashian has not returned to the request for the comment from People magazine. (ANI)

