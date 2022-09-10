Kris Jenner responds to claims that she leaked Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): American media personality and businesswoman Kris Jenner has shared her thoughts on claims that she helped her daughter Kim Kardashian in spreading her infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J.

According to Page Six, Kris, along with Kylie Jenner, appeared on Thursday's episode of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', where the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch was made to take a lie detector test.

On being asked by Cohen if she helped "Kim release her sex tape," she shook her head. "It's OK, but no," the 66-year-old momager told Corden before the machine determined she was telling the truth. She added, "Oh, I like that we cleared that up."



Ray J, who is 41, back in May alleged his sex tape leak was a "deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me." The trio allegedly wanted to mimic the same level of success and fame as their close family friend, Paris Hilton, who had also had a sex tape leaked, as per Page Six.

The outlet has reported that he told the Daily Mail, "Once I pitched the idea to her [Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that's when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there."

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., claimed Kim gave her the tape and Jenner then shared it with Vivid Entertainment. He further alleged they signed a contract for three tapes, but only one tape from a trip to Cabo was made public, according to Page Six.

The rapper also claimed that he never possessed a tape and even dubbed the rumours that he leaked it "the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment," the outlet reported (ANI)

