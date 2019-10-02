Kris Jenner with her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashia (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Kris Jenner with her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashia (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Kris Jenner spills the real reason for her family's unbeatable bond

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 09:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Hollywood's famous momager, Kris Jenner recently opened up about the secrets of her close-knit family while emphasizing over the bond she shares with her children.
During a recent interview, The TV reality star got in a conversation with CR Fashion Book Issue 15 collector's edition and talked about her dreams of pursuing motherhood since she was a "little girl."
"Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family. I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can't wait to have six kids--I specifically said the number six," she told the fashion magazine.
"Now, when I see all of us and it's Christmas Eve and we're all cozy sitting around the tree sipping hot chocolate, I get so excited for my big happy family," she continued.
The 63-year-old star revealed her deepest desires and vision that she always had for all her children, reported E-News.
"I think as I got older and grew up and had all these kids and all this responsibility, I just surrendered to my family, and all I ever wanted was for each and every one of them to be as content and happy and successful as possible--whatever that meant to them," she explained.
"I expect a lot and I set the bar really high. Whether it's mother-daughter, mother-son, friends, relatives, whatever it is, I will give everything I have--physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially, I'm in," Jenner added. "When you love unconditionally, that's a huge thing. Because that means that you love through anything."
The matriarch further stated that it is the undying love that the famous family has such a bond.
"Some people can't handle what I have to give. I am very emotional--I can get hurt and I can cry. That pain is real, but it used to be a lot harder. I've lost people that I loved, and still love, very much. I've been disappointed in friendships over the years," she said in the magazine.
"But I think that I've learned how to be stronger for my family when I need to be. At the end of the day, the reason we are so tight-knit is that there's nothing that can get through that coat of armor. There's just nothing. I love my family so hard that there isn't anything I wouldn't do for them." (ANI)

