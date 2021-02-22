Kris Jenner to launch her own beauty brand

Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): American reality TV star Kris Jenner is ready to share her glam with the world! The veteran star is following in her daughters' footsteps as she gears up to launch her own beauty brand.

According to documents, which were obtained by E! News, the veteran star has trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare."

However, at this time, it is unclear if the star will launch separate brands for each product category like her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner or if she will keep everything under one name.



As per the documents, which were filed on February 10, the reality TV personality listed a few goodies that would potentially be part of her brand's lineup: cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, false eyelashes, hair care products, and fragrances to name a few. However, Kris is yet to publicly comment on her upcoming venture.

It is unknown if Kris will take a page from Kim and Kylie's book and partner with Coty Inc., who made insane deals with both KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics.

Earlier, E! News had confirmed that Kim sold 20 per cent of her beauty brand for USD 200 million.

"I am so proud of how the KKW brand has grown over the past four years, and I look forward to working with Coty for the next phase of innovation, advancement, and the ability to bring new launches to customers all around the world," the 40-year-old star had said in a statement.

"This relationship will allow me to lead the development of the creative elements that I specialise in while benefiting from the incredible resources of an established company like Coty," she had added. (ANI)

