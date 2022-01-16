Kris Jenner wishes granddaughter Chicago a 'magical' fourth birthday

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Grandparents and grandchildren share a special type of love and there is nothing quite like that in the world, and the same goes with reality star Kris Jenner who is celebrating her granddaughter Chicago's fourth birthday.

Jenner posted a loving tribute to granddaughter Chicago West-- the younger daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday night, the 66-year-old shared a series of photos featuring herself and her granddaughter. In the first snap, she and Chicago pose for a black-and-white portrait, while in the second, Chicago stands smiling while holding a popsicle.

Jenner posted pictures of herself holding Chicago, her granddaughter playing with a puppy, and Chicago dressing up as a princess.

The post also featured sweet family moments like a photo of herself and Chicago and another with Jenner's own mom and Chicago's great-grandma Mary Jo Campbell.



"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!" Jenner wrote in the caption of her post.

"You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can't believe you are now four years old! You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day," she added.



Jenner ended her post by writing, "I love you so much Chi-Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!!"

Chicago is one of Jenner's 10 grandchildren. She is also grandma to Psalm, 2, True, 3, Stormi, 3, Dream, 5, Saint, 6, Reign, 7, North, 8, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12. She is about to become a grandmother of 11 when her daughter Kylie Jenner gives birth to her second child. (ANI)

